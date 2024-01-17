“There is nothing controversial about how we have raised capital. It's money that we've made through decades of hard work,” Jean Bley told Fædrelandsvennen as the US investors introduced themselves for the first time.

He is one of three who will now invest $4 million in Start, bought Sparebanken Sør Arena and save the now injury-cut Souths club.

But who exactly are they?

Not much is known about the three investors, who have lived a relatively anonymous existence in the state of Pennsylvania. In the United States, reporting requirements are not the same for companies or individuals in the same way as in Norway.

For example, the company does not provide open financial statements as we are used to. Equation figures or assets are also not visible, as we know from the tax lists in Norway.

Therefore, it is also difficult to know anything about the extent to which investors are well resourced or not. None of the three show up in any kind of top lists or mentions of fortune.

As far as Fædrelandsvennen knows, they have not been interviewed before either. When they visited Kristiansand before Christmas they had meetings with Even Øgrey Brandsdal and Jesper Mathisen, as well as Kurt Mosvold, Ole Magnus Skisland, Jens Ove Klev and Sveinung Hedding-Valvik.

Kurt Mosvold is among those who have met with the US investors. Foto: Jim Rune Bjorvand

An exceptionally good impression

Mosvold tells Fædrelandsvennen that he met the American investors on three occasions. Among other things, they were with him at handball match with KRS. It was former Start a Dream investor Christopher Langeland who facilitated the meetings.

“I had an exceptionally good impression of two sympathetic guys who wanted to check up on the conditions around Start. There are down-to-earth and humble guys, which I got a lot of sense of,” Mosvold says of the meetings.

“This could prove to be a stroke of luck for Start.

Primarily, he met with the Americans because he is a co-owner and the outward face of Club 21, which owns 25 percent of the rights to the Start stable.

“We need to have a dialogue with them in that regard,” Mosvold says.

Is it appropriate for you to sell the rights?

We are completely open. It is up to the members of Club 21 to decide. We'll open up and see what suggestions they have.

He stresses that it is not appropriate for him to step into a board position in Start Beyond worked at Club 21. He also says that he himself hopes Jesper Mathisen will become involved in the club, and is positive that someone wants to join Start.

“These are serious people who want to start well and who have capital. We have to accept such opportunities.

David Grim and Roger Loughney during a visit to Southland. Foto: Privat

Board member of top American club

Jean K. Bley (born in 1979) is a native of Ivory Coast but lives in Pennsylvania. He currently sits on the board of the Philadelphia Union Foundation, which conducts charitable work affiliated with the MLS club of the same name.

He also sits on the board of directors of Penn Fusion Soccer Academy, but works to regular at the regional bank Wilmington Savings Fund Society. There, he is the deputy director or executive vice president of risk management for the corporate market.

He has also held similar roles at the banks Bank of New York Mellon Institutional Bank and PNC Financial Services.

He has earned an MBA at Indiana State University and a PhD at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.

He has also worked for Rolls-Royce Energy Systems (which, for the record, is not the same company as the manufacturer of luxury cars) at Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Bley is otherwise relatively anonymous.

Republican campaign and publicly traded company

David Grim (born in 1990) is a resident of Sewickley in Frederick Ave. He bought the house for just under $300,000 in 2015.

He is originally from Boalsburg but, like the others, has also lived in Pittsburgh. He has been campaigning for the Republican Party for a long time in various roles, including for Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Mike Turzai, who has served as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He has also since 2021 held various roles in the giant company PPG, which, among other things, produces paints.

In 2022, the company had a revenue of $17.7 billion. Most recently, he has held the role of PAC Treasurer, where he works against politicians for the company. He has held various type of information jobs in the listed company.

By the way, in 2019, he also met with former US Vice President Mike Pence, where they were also pictured together.

On his private Instagram, he has, among other things, posted photos with ice hockey stars and a photo of the inside of the American Stock Exchange, where he was visiting. Ahead of Fædrelandsvennen's video interview with the three investors, he also posted a picture heading into a private jet from Mexico.

Screenshot from David Grimm's Instagram, heading into a flight between Mexico and the United States. Foto: Privat

Water-repellent entrepreneur

Roger Loughney (born in 1979) lives in the same neighborhood as Grim, and comes from a well-known Pittsburgh family. His grandfather was mayor of the city from the late 50s to the start of the 70s.

It was also in the Loughney family that the Start relationship came into being.

Former START coach Mick Priest stayed with Roger's parents Alice and Patrick Loughney as an exchange student. Alice has worked in banking and was a teacher, while her father was an investment adviser at UBS Financial Services and a lawyer at Dell, Moser, Lane & Loughney.

'My interest in Start emerged when he (Mick Priest) was part of the coaching team at the club in 2017, 'Loughney himself told Fædrelandsvennen.

Roger Loughney from his visit to the South Country. Foto: Privat

There's not one person sitting with billions.

Roger himself has also been an exchange student in Germany and has studied both economics and German. He has been a ski instructor, factory worker and rafting guide, as well as an English teacher in China.

In 2014, he started the company Keep it Dry along with three others. The company makes waterproof arm and foot covers, which, among other things, can be used over drywall.

“Bam. This one is going to make it all happen,” he wrote about the company on his Linkedin.

It is unknown what the company has of revenue.

He has also worked for a number of years selling medical devices in the company Immersion Research, and has worked in marketing in OurWeddingApp.com.

When asked what Mosvold knows about the investors, he says the following:

It's a group, not more people. There's a small team of friends involved in this. There's not one person sitting with billions on book, to put it that way.

How is the dialogue going with them?

I have no comment on that.

It is the members of Start who will now decide whether the three investors, who have already set up a company in the US, get the green light to invest in Start.