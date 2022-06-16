Det er nemlig Manchester Citys første motstander i sesongen 2022/23.

Terminlisten blir offentliggjort av Premier League torsdag formiddag. Den kan du lese her.

Du kan også se den nederst i denne saken.

– Ikke noe lett sted å komme for Manchester City. Det er ingen «walk in the park» for Guardiola og Haaland å komme til West Ham, sier Viaplays Ørjan Bjørnstad i VGTVs sending.

Martin Ødegaard og Arsenal sesongåpner mot Crystal Palace (borte) allerede fredag den 5. august. Kristoffer Ajer og Brentford møter Newcastle borte den 6. august, mens Mohamed Elyounoussis Southampton starter borte mot Tottenham. Leeds møter Wolverhampton hjemme.

Ligamesteren møter ingen av «de seks store» i de seks første kampene. Her er Manchester Ciyts program:

7. august: West Ham (borte).

13. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).

20. august: Newcastle (borte).

27. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).

31. august: Nottingham Forest (hjemme).

3. september: Aston Villa (borte).

Manchester City og Liverpool var i særklasse sist sesong - med de himmelblå ett poeng foran de rødkledde til slutt.

– Jeg har vanskelig for å se at noen vil kjempe med Manchester City og Liverpool, sier Ørjan Bjørnstad.

– Arsenal, Tottenham og Chelsea har ressursene til å ta opp kampen, selv om det ser ut til å stå mellom Liverpool og Manchester City, sier hans kollega Kasper Wikestad på VGTV.

Liverpools seks første kamper:

6. august: Fulham (borte).

13. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).

20. august: Manchester United (borte).

27. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).

31. august: Newcastle (hjemme).

3. september: Everton (borte).

Manchester Uniteds seks første kamper:

7. august: Brighton (hjemme).

13. august: Brentford (borte).

20. august: Liverpool (hjemme).

27. august: Southampton (borte).

30. august: Leicester (borte).

3. september: Arsenal (hjemme).

Viaplay overtar

Viaplay overtar nå rettighetene til engelsk fotball i Norge. Kanalen V4 bytter navn til TV3+, og der vil det som hovedregel bli sendt én kamp åpent i hver serierunde - med en av de «seks store»-klubbene; Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea og Tottenham.

Hovedkanalen blir V Sport Premier League, der det vil være sending 24/7. I tillegg kommer fire andre premium-kanaler, og samtlige 380 ligakamper sendes på strømmetjenesten Viaplay.

Premier League varer helt til slutten av mai denne sesongen - som er avbrutt av fotball-VM i november/desember. Det gjør også at juleprogrammet ikke blir like omfattende som det pleier.

Hele terminlisten Premier League 2022/23:

Hvis ikke annet står, så går kampene kl. 16:00 norsk tid, 15:00 engelsk tid. Kamper kan bli flyttet, melder Premier League.

Fredag 5. august:

21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal.

Lørdag 6. august:

13:30 Fulham-Liverpool.

AFC Bournemouth-Aston Villa.

Leeds-Wolves.

Leicester-Brentford.

Newcastle-Nottingham Forest.

Spurs-Southampton.

18:30 Everton-Chelsea.

Søndag 7. august:

15:00: Manchester United-Brighton.

17:30: West Ham-Manchester City.

Lørdag 13. august:

Arsenal-Leicester.

Aston Villa-Everton.

Brentford-Man Utd.

Brighton-Newcastle.

Chelsea-Spurs.

Liverpool-Crystal Palace.

Man City-AFC Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest-West Ham.

Southampton-Leeds.

Wolves-Fulham.

Lørdag 20. august:

AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal.

Crystal Palace-Aston Villa.

Everton-Nottingham Forest.

Fulham-Brentford.

Leeds-Chelsea.

Leicester-Southampton.

Man Utd-Liverpool.

Newcastle-Man City.

Spurs-Wolves.

West Ham-Brighton.

Lørdag 27. august:

Arsenal-Fulham.

Aston Villa-West Ham.

Brentford-Everton.

Brighton-Leeds.

Chelsea-Leicester.

Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth.

Man City-Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest-Spurs.

Southampton-Man Utd.

Wolves-Newcastle.

Tirsdag 30. august:

20:45: AFC Bournemouth-Wolves.

20:45: Arsenal-Aston Villa.

20:45: Fulham-Brighton.

20:45: Leeds- Everton.

20:45: Leicester-Man Utd.

20:45: West Ham-Spurs.

21:00: Crystal Palace-Brentford.

Onsdag 31. august:

20:45: Southampton-Chelsea.

21:00: Liverpool-Newcastle.

21:00: Man City-Nottingham Forest.

Lørdag 3. september:

Aston Villa-Man City.

Brentford-Leeds.

Brighton-Leicester.

Chelsea-West Ham.

Everton-Liverpool.

Man Utd-Arsenal.

Newcastle-Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest-AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs-Fulham.

Wolves-Southampton.

Lørdag 10. september:

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton Arsenal v Everton Crystal Palace v Man Utd Fulham v Chelsea Leeds v Nottingham Forest Leicester v Aston Villa Liverpool v Wolves Man City v Spurs Southampton v Brentford West Ham v Newcastle

Lørdag 17. september:

Aston Villa v Southampton Brentford v Arsenal Brighton v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v West Ham Man Utd v Leeds Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest v Fulham Spurs v Leicester Wolves v Man City

Lørdag 1. oktober:

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford Arsenal v Spurs Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v Newcastle Leeds v Aston Villa Leicester v Nottingham Forest Liverpool v Brighton Man City v Man Utd Southampton v Everton West Ham v Wolves

Lørdag 8. oktober:

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester Arsenal v Liverpool Brighton v Spurs Chelsea v Wolves Crystal Palace v Leeds Everton v Man Utd Man City v Southampton Newcastle v Brentford Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa West Ham v Fulham

Lørdag 15. oktober:

Aston Villa v Chelsea Brentford v Brighton Fulham v AFC Bournemouth Leeds v Arsenal Leicester v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Man City Man Utd v Newcastle Southampton v West Ham Spurs v Everton Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tirsdag 18. oktober:

20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton 20:45 Arsenal v Man City 20:45 Brentford v Chelsea 20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest 20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa 20:45 Leicester v Leeds 21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Lørdag 19. oktober:

20:45 Newcastle v Everton 21:00 Liverpool v West Ham 21:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Lørdag 22. oktober:

Aston Villa v Brentford Chelsea v Man Utd Everton v Crystal Palace Leeds v Fulham Man City v Brighton Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Southampton v Arsenal Spurs v Newcastle West Ham v AFC Bournemouth Wolves v Leicester

Lørdag 29. oktober:

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Brentford v Wolves Brighton v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Everton Leicester v Man City Liverpool v Leeds Man Utd v West Ham Newcastle v Aston Villa

Lørdag 5. november:

Aston Villa v Man Utd Chelsea v Arsenal Everton v Leicester Leeds v AFC Bournemouth Man City v Fulham Nottingham Forest v Brentford Southampton v Newcastle Spurs v Liverpool West Ham v Crystal Palace Wolves v Brighton

Lørdag 12. november:

AFC Bournemouth v Everton Brighton v Aston Villa Fulham v Man Utd Liverpool v Southampton Man City v Brentford Newcastle v Chelsea Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace Spurs v Leeds West Ham v Leicester Wolves v Arsenal

Mandag 26. desember:

Arsenal v West Ham Aston Villa v Liverpool Brentford v Spurs Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace v Fulham Everton v Wolves Leeds v Man City Leicester v Newcastle Man Utd v Nottingham Forest Southampton v Brighton

Lørdag 31. desember:

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Brighton v Arsenal Fulham v Southampton Liverpool v Leicester Man City v Everton Newcastle v Leeds Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Spurs v Aston Villa West Ham v Brentford Wolves v Man Utd

Mandag 2. januar:

Arsenal v Newcastle Aston Villa v Wolves Brentford v Liverpool Chelsea v Man City Crystal Palace v Spurs Everton v Brighton Leeds v West Ham Leicester v Fulham Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Lørdag 14. januar:

Aston Villa v Leeds Brentford v AFC Bournemouth Brighton v Liverpool Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Southampton Man Utd v Man City Newcastle v Fulham Nottingham Forest v Leicester Spurs v Arsenal Wolves v West Ham

Lørdag 21. januar:

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Arsenal v Man Utd Crystal Palace v Newcastle Fulham v Spurs Leeds v Brentford Leicester v Brighton Liverpool v Chelsea Man City v Wolves Southampton v Aston Villa West Ham v Everton

Lørdag 4. februar:

Aston Villa v Leicester Brentford v Southampton Brighton v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea v Fulham Everton v Arsenal Man Utd v Crystal Palace Newcastle v West Ham Nottingham Forest v Leeds Spurs v Man City Wolves v Liverpool

Lørdag 11. februar:

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle Arsenal v Brentford Crystal Palace v Brighton Fulham v Nottingham Forest Leeds v Man Utd Leicester v Spurs Liverpool v Everton Man City v Aston Villa Southampton v Wolves West Ham v Chelsea

Lørdag 18. februar:

Aston Villa v Arsenal Brentford v Crystal Palace Brighton v Fulham Chelsea v Southampton Everton v Leeds Man Utd v Leicester Newcastle v Liverpool Nottingham Forest v Man City Spurs v West Ham Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Lørdag 25. februar:

AFC Bournemouth v Man City Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Aston Villa Fulham v Wolves Leeds v Southampton Leicester v Arsenal Man Utd v Brentford Newcastle v Brighton Spurs v Chelsea West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Lørdag 4. mars:

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Brentford v Fulham Brighton v West Ham Chelsea v Leeds Liverpool v Man Utd Man City v Newcastle Nottingham Forest v Everton Southampton v Leicester Wolves v Spurs

Lørdag 11. mars:

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Crystal Palace v Man City Everton v Brentford Fulham v Arsenal Leeds v Brighton Leicester v Chelsea Man Utd v Southampton Newcastle v Wolves Spurs v Nottingham Forest West Ham v Aston Villa

Lørdag 18. mars:

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth Brentford v Leicester Brighton v Man Utd Chelsea v Everton Liverpool v Fulham Man City v West Ham Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Southampton v Spurs Wolves v Leeds

Lørdag 1. april:

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham Arsenal v Leeds Brighton v Brentford Chelsea v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Leicester Everton v Spurs Man City v Liverpool Newcastle v Man Utd Nottingham Forest v Wolves West Ham v Southampton

Lørdag 8. april:

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest Brentford v Newcastle Fulham v West Ham Leeds v Crystal Palace Leicester v AFC Bournemouth Liverpool v Arsenal Man Utd v Everton Southampton v Man City Spurs v Brighton Wolves v Chelsea

Lørdag 15. april:

Aston Villa v Newcastle Chelsea v Brighton Everton v Fulham Leeds v Liverpool Man City v Leicester Nottingham Forest v Man Utd Southampton v Crystal Palace Spurs v AFC Bournemouth West Ham v Arsenal Wolves v Brentford

Lørdag 22. april:

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham Arsenal v Southampton Brentford v Aston Villa Brighton v Man City Crystal Palace v Everton Fulham v Leeds Leicester v Wolves Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Man Utd v Chelsea Newcastle v Spurs

Tirsdag 25. april:

20:45 Everton v Newcastle 20:45 Leeds v Leicester 20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton 20:45 Spurs v Man Utd 20:45 West Ham v Liverpool 20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace 21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Onsdag 26. april:

20:45 Chelsea v Brentford 20:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth 21:00 Man City v Arsenal

Lørdag 29. april:

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds Arsenal v Chelsea Brentford v Nottingham Forest Brighton v Wolves Crystal Palace v West Ham Fulham v Man City Leicester v Everton Liverpool v Spurs Man Utd v Aston Villa Newcastle v Southampton

Lørdag 6. mai:

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea Brighton v Everton Fulham v Leicester Liverpool v Brentford Man City v Leeds Newcastle v Arsenal Nottingham Forest v Southampton Spurs v Crystal Palace West Ham v Man Utd Wolves v Aston Villa

Lørdag 13. mai:

Arsenal v Brighton Aston Villa v Spurs Brentford v West Ham Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth Everton v Man City Leeds v Newcastle Leicester v Liverpool Man Utd v Wolves Southampton v Fulham

Lørdag 20. mai:

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd Brighton v Southampton Fulham v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Aston Villa Man City v Chelsea Newcastle v Leicester Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Spurs v Brentford West Ham v Leeds Wolves v Everton

Søndag 28. mai:

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton 16:00 Brentford v Man City 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leeds v Spurs 16:00 Leicester v West Ham 16:00 Man Utd v Fulham 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool