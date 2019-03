Mowinckel røk korsbåndet: - Mister resten av sesongen

View this post on Instagram

Soooo... The hard reality is that it turns out I’m not unbreakable😑😒 Today I blew the right knee with the ACL and meniscus. It’s never a good time for an injury, but at the same time I’ve been lucky for so long in my career - I guess it was bound to happen sometime🤷‍♀️ I’m in good spirits and looking forward to winning the rehab game😎 Thanks for the kind messages and support! ☺️