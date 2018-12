Kjendis-sønn fridde til skistjerne på Hovden

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, the man of my dreams asked me if I wanted to marry him after we shared one of the loveliest meals we’ve ever made and had some of the best red wine we’ve ever tested at one of our favorite places in the whole world 💍 I literally can’t wait to live the rest of my life with you @stian_lauritzen ❤️ I knew you were the one the day we met and I couldn’t have asked for a kinder, more gorgeous, intelligent, positive, supportive and ambitious man! I love you so much 💏