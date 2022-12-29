Redningsskøyta som ble krigsfartøy →Tanker Captured, Look Who’s Beside itThe brutal hijacking of the Hankuk Chemi garnered headlines worldwide. Fædrelandsvennen can reveal that a vessel with striking resemblance of a SAR vessel from Norway was involved in taking the tanker and crew hostage. Several pictures were released by the Iranian propaganda machine after the capture of Hankuk Chemi in 2021. A vessel with Båtservice design (our red ring) was involved in the attack. Foto: AP Eivind Kristensen Hyungwon Kang Jan Oddvar Eide Sondre Zachariassen Tarjei Leer-Salvesen Connie Bentzrud Olav Njaastad Sist oppdatert: 18 minutter siden Publisert: torsdag 29. desember 2022 kl. 11:26 Sist oppdatert: 18 minutter siden