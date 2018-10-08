Roundnet-duo innfridde EM-målet

Avslutningen på årets roundnet-sesongen ble markert 29. september med årets største arrangement, europamesterskapet. 74 lag fra ti forskjellige land konkurrerte i London om topplasseringen i Europa. Norge hadde med tre lag, to fra Oslo og et fra Kristiansand. De to lagene fra Oslo havnet i midtsjiktet mens Kristiansand gjorde det noe bedre.

Fakta: Fakta roundnet Roundnet er en sport som ofte refereres til som spikeball, fordi det meste roundnet-utstyret er laget av et amerikansk selskap som heter Spikeball. Konseptet roundnet er ganske likt beachvolleyball. Det er to spillere per lag og med maksimalt tre berøringer per besittelse. Spillet begynner med en serv som spretter av et lite trampolineformet nett til spilleren overfor dem. I stedet for en ball som går over nettet, som i volleyball, endres besittelsen når ballen spretter av nettet. Mottaksteamet har da tre berøringer for å få ballen tilbake til nettet. Når laget slår et uimottakelig skudd, får man et poeng. Hvis ballen treffer kanten av trampolinen, bommer på nettet eller spretter dobbelt, mottar det andre laget poenget. Det er ingen sider og ingen grenser, slik at spillerne kan slå ballen 360 grader.

The "Setting Hubbies", bestående av Andrew Kuehl og Jared Boyle, vant fem av sine seks kamper i gruppespillet og gikk videre til sluttspillet. I 16-delsfinalen spilte de mot et lag fra Tyskland og slo dem i jevne kamper. I åttedelsdelsfinalen tapte de mot et godt lag fra Tsjekkia.

Andrew Kuehl

Dermed endte duoen fra Kristiansand på 9.-16, godt innenfor topp 20-målet i forkant. Boyle og Kuehl er fornøyde med resultatet og stolte over å være blant de 16 beste lagene i Europa. Men de vet at de har mye hardt arbeid foran seg hvis de skal gjøre det bedre neste år. Et lag fra England tok topplasseringen og lagene fra Tyskland tok 2. og 3. plass.

Neste år blire EM avholdt 14. september i Köln, Tyskland. Norske rToundnet-spillere ser nå fram til NM 1. desember i Hurdal.

English version:

The end of the outdoor Roundnet season was marked September 29 with the biggest event of the year, the European Championships. 74 teams from ten different countries competed for the top spot in Europe. Norway had 3 teams represented, two from Oslo and one from Kristiansand. The two teams from Oslo finished in the middle of the standings whereas the Kristiansand fairer a bit better.

The “Setting Hubbies”, made up of Andrew Kuehl and Jared Boyle, went 5-1 in pool play and earned themselves a spot in the championships bracket. In the round of 32 they played a team from Germany and beat them in two close games. Moving onto the round of 16, they lost against a good team from the Czech Republic.

This eliminated them from the tournament finishing them somewhere between 9th- 16th place. Boyle and Kuehl are happy with their result and proud to be among the best 16 teams in Europe. But they know they have plenty of hard work ahead of them if they want to finish higher next year. A team from England took the top spot and teams from Germany took 2nd and 3rd.

Next years European Roundnet Championship will be held September 14, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. Norwegian Roundnet players now look forward to NM’s December 1 in Hurdal.