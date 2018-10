Våre indre helter

Coleman, J. (2017). You Don't Find Your Purpose -- You Build It, s.l.: Harvard Business Review Digital Articles.

Duckworth Lee, A. (2009). Backtalk: Self-Discipline Is Empowering. The Phi Delta Kappan, 90(7), 536-536.

Executive Leadership (2015). 5 traits of an effective CEO. Executive Leadership , April, 4-4.

Executive Leadership, (2013). How to improve self-discipline. Executive Leadership, July, 6-6.

Gerhardt, M. (2007). Teaching Self-Management: The Design and Implementation of Self-Management Tutorials. Journal of Education for Business, 83(1), 11-17.

Hougaard, R. & Carter, J. (2017). Are You Having Trouble Focusing? These Simple Strategies Will Help., s.l.: Harvard Business Review Digital Articles..

King, D., Newman, A. & Luthans, F. (2016). Not if, but when we need resilience in the workplace. Journal of Organizational Behavior., 37(5), 782-786.

Koopmans, L. et al. (2014). Measuring individual work performance: Identifying and selecting indicators. WORK-A JOURNAL OF PREVENTION ASSESSMENT & REHABILITATION, 48(2), 229-238.

Lamb, S. & Kwok, K. (2016). A longitudinal investigation of work environment stressors on the performance and wellbeing of office workers. Applied Ergonomics, Volume 52, 104-111.

Paliwal , D. (2016). Harman CEO: 5 Ways to Avoid Burnout.. Fortune, 759-759.

Petrie, N. (2017). How To Dump Stress And Embrace Resilience. Personal Excellence Essentials, March, 12-13.

Popa, M. (2016). A longitudinal investigation of work environment stressors on the performance and wellbeing of office workers. Managerial Challenges of the Contemporary Society, 9(2), 46-53.

Rao, S. (2017). To Build Your Resilience, Ask Yourself Two Simple Questions.. Harvard Business Review Digital Articles, 2-4.

Sales Insider (2012). Train yourself for success by cultivating strong self-discipline. Sales Insider, 9 March, 4-4.

Tenney, E. R., Poole, J. M. & Diener , E. (2016). Does positivity enhance work performance?: Why, when, and what we don’t know. Research in Organizational Behavior , Volume 36, 27-46.

Tulgan, B. (2017). Teaching the Fundamentals of Self-Management. Talent Development, September, 48-52.

Vaden, R. (2012). Self-Discipline. Personal Excellence Essentials, June, 9-9.